After Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh Shares Home Workout Hacks Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the situation of coronavirus outbreak getting graver with each day, the government of India has issued a shut down on places of public gatherings such as gyms, malls, bars and restaurants, so as to contain the spread of the pandemic. With the gyms remaining shut, we have seen celebrities like Katrina Kaif making sure that fitness doesn't take a backseat amid this lockdown. The actress was recently seen working out from her terrace and now another celebrity has taken to social media to show us some hacks to work-out from home. This time it's De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh who took to Instagram to show us some unqiue ways of exercising at home. Katrina Kaif Turns Her Terrace Into 'Gym'; Shares Workout Videos To Inspire Her Fans During COVID-19 Lockdown.

The actress shared a picture of herself in a yoga pose that she is seen doing with the help of her furniture and without any gym equipment. For those, currently staying indoors, this is a great way to keep up your regular work-out routine without having to go to the gym. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Excuses never burn calories who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for!!"

Check Out Rakul Preet's Post Here:

In this tough time, celebrities are making sure to keep their fans informed and requesting them to take care. Earlier today, we also saw Varun Dhawan shared a video of him and Shraddha Kapoor pulling off some quirky antics to explain the concept of 'social distancing' to their fans. Madhuri Dixit’s Greek Fan Dances on her Songs to Get Away From Coronavirus Stress, Actress Shares Love Saying ‘Let’s Make the Most of This Time’.

As for Hollywood celebs, the likes of Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko among others are known to have been tested positive for coronavirus and currently quarantined at their homes.