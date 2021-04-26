Actor Kartik Aaryan's new post on Monday reiterates the importance of wearing a mask, saying that the practice must be compulsory. Kartik posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a turtleneck paired with a colourful jacket. In the image, he pulls up his turtleneck all the way up to his nose and pulls it down with his finger. Kartik Aaryan Tests Negative For COVID-19 And Gifts Himself Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 4.5 Crore (Watch Video).

"Don't try this in public #MaskHaiZaroori," he wrote as caption. Earlier this month, Kartik was surrounded by controversy when Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that he would no longer star in their upcoming production Dostana 2, adding that the production house would never collaborate with the actor again. Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Shoot Halted After the Actor Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

Meanwhile, Kartik's date diary is packed. He is busy with his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film Dhamaka which would be released on OTT. Kartik also has Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka coming up. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon.

