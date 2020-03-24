Katrina Kaif Clarifies She is Not Collaborating with #MeToo Accused Vikas Bahl for his Next Movie, Deadly

Katrina Kaif and Vikas Bahl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Katrina Kaif is all set to work with Super 30 director, Vikas Bahl for his next slice-of-life comedy, titled Deadly. The premise apparently revolved around a funeral and will trace the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones. Though an official confirmation about the same wasn't out yet, the report confirmed that Katrina had given her nod to it and the film's recce was supposed to start in May. However, the actress' so-called decision wasn't appreciated by Huffington Post's reporter who reminded her of his #MeToo accusations.

Vikas Bahl was among the first few names in Bollywood who got accused in the #MeToo movement. The filmmaker apparently assaulted Phantom Film's female employee and the production house did nothing to help her. While the director was cleared of all the sexual harassment charges by the internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment, not everyone is willing to tag him as 'innocent'. When Huffington Post got in touch with the actress to get her confirmation on working with Bahl, she denied citing the report as completely untrue. Kangana's Sister Rangoli Chandel Reacts to Vikas Bahl Getting a Clean Chit in the Sexual Harassment Case, Calls Bollywood 'Scum Land'.

Check Out the Confirmation

Gentle reminder that Vikas Bahl - who according to a Mirror report is doing a film with Katrina and Bachchan next - sexually assaulted a young woman at a Bombay Velvet party in Goa. I hope Katrina thinks through this *very* troubling decision of hers: https://t.co/zg3WQmA3yC — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) March 23, 2020

UPDATE: heard back from Katrina Kaif, who said that the Mumbai Mirror report - of her doing a film titled ‘Deadly’ with Vikas Bahl - is untrue 🙏 — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) March 24, 2020

Before Katrina, there were reports of how Deepika Padukone had turned down Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor simply because she was always vocal about how she'll not work with any #MeToo accused in future. Guess, we'll have to wait a bit longer to see Katrina work with Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen. The veteran star was also reported to play her father in the same project.