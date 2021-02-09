Heartiest congratulations to Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani! The couple is all set to welcome a baby girl, their third child, in June this year. Lisa and Dino, who tied the knot in October 2016, are blessed with two lovely boys – Zack and Leo. The model-actress took to social media and along with her eldest son Zack shared this good news to all her fans. This is indeed the cutest way to announce about her pregnancy. Lisa Haydon Shares These Two Heartwarming Pictures Out Of The 300 Imperfect Photos From This Christmas Celebration!

While sharing the video, Lisa Haydon captioned it as, “#3 Coming this June”. In the video she mentioned, “So I've actually been meaning to get on here and chat with you all, and to catch you all up with stuff that's been happening lately.” Lisa also cited that she stayed away from social media due to ‘laziness’. As she was speaking, her son Zack joined her. Lisa asked him, ‘Can you tell everyone what's inside mummy's tummy?’ To it Zack responded as saying, ‘A baby sister!’ That’s how the good news has been shared with all. Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine Inspired Photoshoot (View Pics).

Lisa Haydon Announces Her Pregnancy

Since then congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani. From industry friends to fans and all near and dear ones have been extending their heartfelt congratulations. Shibani Dandekar, Neha Kapur and many others have congratulated the duo in the comments section.

