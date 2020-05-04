MatKarForward: Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon Come Together to Warn Citizens Against the Virus Of Fake News (Watch Video)

Mat Kar Forward - Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While coronavirus outbreak has turned out to be one of the deadliest viruses that not just India but several countries across the globe are trying hard to fight. There's another invisible virus that is also affecting the nation. It is fake news and forwards. We bet you have come across tons of messages that suggest not only false remedies to stay away from the virus but also spread communal disharmony. Social media platforms have become a scary a medium for the birth and spread of the deadly virus of fake forwards and now celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan have come together for a video spreading awareness about the same. Sara Ali Khan Does a K3G on Her Pancake Stack and Karan Johar Would Surely Love the ‘Sweet’ Suprise (View Pic).

In the video, we see the four in separate frames talking the spread of a virus that has been taking place amongst their family and friends. Of course, they are not referring to coronavirus but the spread of fake messages that their acquaintances are indulging in. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Sara wrote, "Fight the virus with me | #MatKarForward. In these uncertain and testing times, passing of misinformation can be further detrimental. Do your bit for the country - be responsible, be careful and when in doubt, #MatKarForward." Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Virat wrote, "All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?" The video is being applauded by several netizens who realise how badly such fake forwards affect our nation. One harmless fake message could have horrible effects due to misinformation. To counter the issue of fake news and misinformation spread by forwards, LatestLY along with TikTok India also launched a special show, Sachhi Baat with LatestLY which helps bust fake news.

In the past, we have seen even actors such as Amitabh Bachchan falling prey to these fake WhatsApp forwards. Hopefully, this message from Virat, Ayushmann, Sara and Kriti will help everyone realise their responsibilities whilst sharing informative forwards by first verifying them.