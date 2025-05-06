After enthralling fans with her bespoke polka dot suit dress and black hat by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain at the Met Gala 2025 in New York on Monday night (May 5), actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads again the same night! Her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas was colour-coordinated in a black and white vintage tuxedo at the Met Gala this year. Post the event, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a diamond-studded mini dress with a matching bag and stilettoes, hair straightened and let loose, as she walked with her husband Nick Jonas to the car at the Met Gala 2025 after-party. Pictures of the two inside the party have been shared by Team Priyanka, and fans can’t get enough of them. PeeCee’s overall silver and bronze look perfectly complemented Nick’s light brown suit and shoes, silk scarf, silver neckpiece and black watch. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surely STUNNED at the Met Gala 2025 after-party and gave out couple goals to the core! Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra Brings Old Hollywood Glamour in Polka Dot Balmain Suit (See Pics).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Slay at Met Gala 2025 After-Party – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@team_pc_)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Love Story Began at Met Gala

Fans will know that the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas love story began at the 2017 edition of Met Gala, where they appeared on the red carpet together. Sparks flew and the couple dated for a few months and got serious about each other. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018, in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan, India. The loved-up couple has a daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made several Met Gala appearances since being together, always keeping with the theme. Their chemistry at Met Gala is to be seen to be believed! Check out the video here to see them together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Walk Hand-in-Hand at Met Gala 2025 After-Party – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Indian Celebrities at Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025 theme was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the other Indian or Indian-origin celebrities who made an appearance at the Met Gala 2025 include debutants Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The list of Indians also includes Reliance Industries Limited Non-Executive Director Isha Ambani, businesswoman and fashion icon Natasha Poonawalla, and businesswoman Mona Patel. Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Outfits Give Major ‘Don’ Throwback Vibes for Fans – Here’s Why (View Pics).

India’s celebrated fashion designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra, who impressed critics with their creations for various Met Gala guests this year, also made an appearance on the Kerala-made blue carpet at the high-fashion event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).