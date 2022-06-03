Actor-politicians Sunny Deol and Hema Malini will be appearing together at the closing ceremony of the prestigious 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). Organised by the Films Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India, MIFF's main motto is to focus on documentaries, short fiction and animation films. MIFF 2022: Mumbai International Film Festival 17th Edition To Screen Documentary on a Young Man’s Epic Horseback Journeys Across America.

This is the first time Hema Malini and Sunny Deol will be seen together for the MIFF and the same has left everyone super excited. Talking about the association with MIFF, Director MIFF, Deputy General Films Division, and MD NFDC Ravinder Bhakar says "MIFF 2022 has been a joyous experience post-pandemic for cinephiles, filmmakers and student delegates who participated."