Mathukutty Xavier directorial Mili released in cinema halls today (November 4). Since then, the film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal as the leads, the film revolves around Janhvi's character's fight to stay alive after getting stuck in a freezer. Having said that, as per early reviews the movie has received positive response. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Mili has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Mili Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor's Survival Thriller Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens!

Watch Mili Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, Mili is a Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur and more.

