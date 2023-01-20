Shantanu Bagchi directorial Mission Majnu released on Netflix today (January 20). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmik Mandanna as the leads, the flick revolves around the story of an undercover Indian spy who takes on a deadly mission to expose a nuclear weapon program in Pakistan. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Mission Majnu has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Mission Majnu Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Spy-Thriller is Lacklustre (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Mission Majnu Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

FYI, Mission Majnu happens to be a spy thriller which is produced by produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

