To say that actress Mouni Roy has been globe trotting, albeit, for work, is an understatement. The actress, who flew to UAE in March to spend time with her family, obviously did not anticipate the lockdown. She later on had to fulfill work commitments and it has been more than 7 months that the lady has not set foot in India. Talking about her travels all over UAE, UK and Maldives, Mouni, in a recent media interaction, mentioned that she has been tested for COVID-19 almost 7 times now. Mouni Roy Opens Up On Her Abu Dhabi Stay, Skills She Acquired During Lockdown And On Plans of Returning To India.

However, Mouni confirmed that she will return to Mumbai this month. With her mother and brother staying put in Cooch Behar, the actress told Mumbai Mirror that they will return to the city only after Mouni comes back. "Cooch Behar is far safer than Mumbai at the moment, so my brother and mother aren’t willing to return home yet. I’ll be back in October for sure." Mouni Roy Birthday Special: 7 Outfits from her Personal Wardrobe that We Want to Steal (View Pics).

Talking about her work committments in London, Mouni revealed, "Nobody knew what to expect, but everyone followed the rules with only one department present on set at a time. If the lights team was working, the direction team wasn’t there. There were separate holding areas, so not many people were together at one place. Plus, there were compulsory swab tests every week. In the last seven months, my nose and throat have been swabbed around seven times, it’s uncomfortable and painful, but necessary. Luckily, no one fell ill on our set.” Mouni Roy Visits the Famous Harry Potter Station's 9 3/4th Platform in London and the Potterhead in Us is Jealous (View Pics).

Mouni also celebrated her birthday and flew off with three friends in tow to the island. Revealing that she chose the location because it currently has zero COVID cases, Mouni revealed, "As soon as you reach, they ask you to change and a doctor arrives to do a test. Results come the next morning and only then are you allowed to walk freely on the island, even without masks."

Mouni has sure masted a lot in the lockdown. From practicing and perfecting her cooking skills to painting to becoming her nephews' favourite Maasi, the lady admits that she will miss her sisters' kids the most once she returns to Mumbai.

