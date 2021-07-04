Neena Gupta is one of the finest actors in the industry. She is not just an actress who we admire but also a brave human. Her post asking for work went viral within a few hours because she was genuine. In fact, people lauded her for being able to reject her inhibitions and ask for work. And thanks to that, the actress has managed to get some really good movies. Badhaai Ho was one of them and it infused a new life into her career. Bollywood at times can get really cold towards its own members. Neena Gupta Shares Throwback Picture with Director Shekhar Kapur

Nina Gupta was once a major Television producer with shows like Saans and Palchin under her kitty. But what you are probably not aware of is that the actress had released an album called Go To Court back in the 90s. Check out one of the songs here...

Gupta recently released a book titled Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography. She made some shocking revelations in it along with the fact that she was married for a year when she was 16. The actress would be next seen in Goodbye.

