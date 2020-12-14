Today marks the 96th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The Kapoor family is remembering him with throwback pictures and heartfelt notes on social media. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to remember her father in law. She shared a throwback picture with the filmmaker to celebrate his birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Inside Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt From The Late Actor's Last Rites.

The photo that Neetu shared also had Rishi Kapoor in it. Neetu expressed how she misses both of them and is remembering them today. The photo featured the young couple Neetu and Rishi walking ahead of father Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing a white suit in this picture whereas Neetu is seen in a saree. Raj Kapoor has also donned a suit in this monochrome picture which is from Rishi and Neetu's wedding festivities.

Earlier Kareena Kapoor shared a rare family picture featuring Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor and captioned it, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji.” Karisma Kapoor also shared an adorable childhood picture with her grandpa on Instagram. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha also posted rare pictures of the legendary filmmaker to mark his birth anniversary. Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: Five Milestones Of The Showman Of Bollywood Gave That Beautified Indian Cinema.

Neetu Kapoor is currently in quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19 virus. The actress was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh where the cast and crew of the film contracted the virus. Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta are also in isolation while co-actors Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani tested negative for the virus.

