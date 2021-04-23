Popular singer Neha Kakkar on Friday revealed how she keeps up with workout sessions and keeps the lockdown weight in check. Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out. She is also seen doing half push-ups. Aur Pyaar Karna Hai Teaser: Neha Kakkar And Guru Randhawa's Romantic Track Is A Soothing Melody With A Promise Of A Tragic Love Story (Watch Video).

"Time to loose those Kilos that I've put on During Lockdown! Let's see if I'm able to #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar#ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou," Neha wrote alongside the video. On the work front, Neha has had a series of Bollywood hit songs over the recent past including "Aankh marey", "Dilbar", "O saki saki" and "Garmi". Neha Kakkar Shares A Pic With Rohanpreet Singh Flaunting Baby Bump! Is The Newly Married Singer Pregnant?

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Her latest non-film music video is "Majaneya", starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

