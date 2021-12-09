'Chhorii' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says that she always approaches her characters with a blank slate. Recently, the actress was seen in 'Chhorii' where she played a character while unravelling its layers. Talking about her process for each character, the actress said, "With each movie, I always try a new approach or method to get into the skin of the character. Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up About Her Role as a Pregnant Woman in the Upcoming Amazon Prime Video’s Horror Film.

Because, I never went to any acting school, or took any other form of formal training - I have always learnt on the job and found my own way to do a character." Chhorii Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Amazon Prime Video Horror Movie Is Truly Spine Chilling (Watch Video).

Sharing an insight on her character, the actress said, "In the film 'Chhorii', my character of Sakshi was a very layered, vulnerable, soft, impressionable, forgiving and yet fierce and fearless - a true survivor in all senses. Getting Sakshi's emotional quotient right as a fiercely protective mother was very important."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).