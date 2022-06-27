Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi visited the Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow to promote their upcoming high-octane action film Om-The Battle Within. The actors also made a surprise visit at a theatre and were later spotted at the historical landmark Rumi Darwaza amongst fans. Aditya Roy Kapur to Romance Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next?

Aditya looked dapper in black pants, a white T-shirt paired with a jacket, while Sanjana, sported a floral outfit at the historical landmark. Aditya will be seen performing daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation in the upcoming film. Om: The Battle Within Star Sanjana Sanghi Shares Cheerful Pictures With Co-Star Aditya Roy Kapur.

It is the story of a Special Forces commando officer. Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film is being produced by Zee Studios and is a Paper Doll Entertainment production. The film is all set to release in cinemas on July 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).