Aditya Roy Kapur (born on November 16, 1985) has never faltered when it comes to fashion. Right from Aashiqui 2 to The Night Manager days, his sartorial picks have consistently evolved, effortlessly blending relaxation with contemporary style. Whether he’s exuding charm in a casual t-shirt or showcasing elegance in traditional Indian attire, Kapur always manages to wow fashion critics with his impeccable sense of style. Men seeking to make a memorable impact would be wise to draw inspiration from his fashion playbook. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur Reignite ‘Aashiqui 2’ Memories at Spectacular Saudi Event in BKC, Mumbai (Watch Video & Pics).

Men’s fashion can often feel limited in its scope, yet Aditya Roy Kapur proves that simplicity can be the epitome of style. His ability to exude sophistication with minimal effort, coupled with his strong beard game, speaks volumes. A special shoutout to his stylist for consistently delivering top-tier looks that elevate his presence. On the occasion of Aditya’s birthday today, we’ve curated a collection of his most dashing, suave fashion moments—style gems worth bookmarking for inspiration. Prepare for a style showcase like no other. ‘Metro in Dino’: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu Join Sara Ali Khan’s Goofy Antics in THIS Fun BTS Pic; Latter Writes, ‘Madness Mein Hum Teeno’.

Perfect Blend of Relaxed and Casual Wear!

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Well-Tailored Suit Can Never Go Wrong!

Serving Minimalistic Fashion!

Here's How to Rock Fuss-Free Modern Indian Wear

Men's Guide to Effortless Formal Style

Bling It On: Indian Wear Inspiration from ARK!

Slaying In Desi Style!

Aren’t the photos above just awesome-sauce? We adore Aditya’s style for being well-put-together and fuss-free. He never does extra or goes experimental in the fashion department yet leaves a fashion footprint all day, every day. ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ Premiere: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor and Other Celebs Attend the Screening of Raj & DK’s Series (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Aditya’s sense of style is impeccably refined and effortlessly chic. His approach is refreshingly minimal, yet he leaves an indelible mark on the fashion scene every single day. With his consistency and subtlety, Aditya Roy Kapur undoubtedly earns his place as a true fashion icon and Bollywood's best-dressed star.

Here’s wishing Aditya Roy Kapur a very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

