On World Music Day, IIFA to Bring People Together by Celebrating Indian Party Music in a Digital Concert

IIFA Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will celebrate Indian party music with IIFA Stomp Online, on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21. It will feature performances by artistes like Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani and Akbar Sami. Usha Uthup Speaks Up About Live Concerts After Lockdown, Says ‘It Will Never Be the Same Again’.

This is in continuation of IIFA's initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts - the digital concert series that was created to bring people across the world together and share the feeling of unity and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus. Richa Sharma Says Artistes Performing at Virtual Concerts in the Time of COVID-19 Pandemic Should Be Paid.

"We aim to not only entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite artists and performers in the comfort of their own homes but also represent and share the feeling of unity and solidarity, urging fans to stay at home and stay safe. What better time to celebrate Bollywood than World Music Day," said Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director- Wizcraft International.