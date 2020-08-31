Onam is a very important festival for a Keralite and especially Malayalees. It's a harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On this day, many fun programs take place which in a way brings families together. However, this year due to the pandemic, the festival is celebrated in quite a low-key manner. But the coronavirus scare has not stopped celebs to wish happy Onam to one and all. At such grim times, social media indeed plays quite an important role. Taking to their respective handles, many Bollywood celebs extended warm wishes on the auspicious day. Onam 2020: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly And Others Wish Fans ‘Onam Ashamsakal’ On Twitter.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty to Karan Johar, stars could not keep calm and poured in positive vibes. It was Malaika Arora Khan who was the first B-townie to wish happy Onam to her fans. Malaika celebrated the festival with her parents, sister Amrita Arora and her family. Check out Bollywood celebs reactions to Onam below. Onam 2020: 5 Famous Malayalam Songs aka Onapattukal to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Malaika Arora

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all....❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 30, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

Shilpa Shetty

Anupam Kher

AR Rahman

ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ. May the colours and joy of Onam fill your home and heart with peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Onam! #Onam2020 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 31, 2020

Indeed, during such tough times, it is Indian festivals which keep people happy and glued together. Onam is a festival which in a way is celebrated to express gratitude towards the hardworking farmers. Here's wishing everyone and happy Onam from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

