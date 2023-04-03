Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife. However, according to several media reports, a source which could not verified has claimed that the politician and the actress will soon make their relationship official by an intimate engagement ceremony in the capital in the first week of April. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Getting Married, Confirms Harrdy Sandhu.

According to the report, Parineeti has already reached New Delhi. The source also shared that the ceremony will be graced by family members including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Meera Chopra and the duo's close friends.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

