Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra saw two back-to-back releases with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina respectively. While both the movies showcased Pari at her best, the box office numbers of her latest releases have been not that great. Critics, as well as the audience, went gaga over the actress' natural performance in the flicks. Having said that, recently, Chopra gave her nod over the poor box office figures of her films during a Twitter interaction. Saina Review: Raveena Tandon Has Seen the Parineeti Chopra-Starrer and She Calls It a ‘Must Watch’!

When a user said how Pari's Saina would have done fab with a normal release date. The actress agreed and replied, "Agree about the BO numbers, but I am grateful that despite releasing our films during the pandemic, we have won the love of critics and audiences in such a hugeee way! Smiling face with smiling eyes Folded hands Small steps, but the journey back has started."Saina Review: Parineeti Chopra As the Badminton Champ Saina Nehwal Wins Critics' Approval!

Parineeti Chopra:

Agree about the BO numbers, but I am grateful that despite releasing our films during the pandemic, we have won the love of critics and audiences in such a hugeee way! 😊🙏 Small steps, but the journey back has started 😊 https://t.co/Y8TKx1STV9 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 28, 2021

Well, that is one of the major reasons why fans love Parineeti because she is damn honest. Not just the audience and critics, but her film also got a thumbs up from Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities. Her work in Netflix's The Girl On The Train also has been appreciated by moviegoers. Stay tuned!

