Actress Priyanka Chopra is stranded in the United Kingdom after the government there announced a new phase of lockdown due to a new and more dangerous COVID-19 strain was found in the country. However, she did not let COVID beat down on her holiday cheer and a few days ago, took to social media to share a photo with husband Nick Jonas and their pet dog Diana, who had joined her in the UK. The pair was seen strolling in the vacant streets, holding hands and all that. Priyanka Chopra Rings In Christmas With Nick Jonas Amidst Reports of Being Stranded In the UK Due To COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

And soon after, Priyanka and Nick also rung in Christmas in London and took to Instagram to wish everyone worldwide happy holidays. "From our family to yours" their wishes read and they're sure to warm your hearts as well, just like they did ours. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Latest Picture Looks Straight Out of a Christmas Romance!.

Priyanka and the cast of her movie Text For You were shooting in London when the lockdown was announced. As per reports, while filming has been halted to ensure everyone's safety, the film's production team is trying to get its cast and crew back to the US, but getting special permissions for travel after many countries worldwide have closed their borders for UK, is proving to be a task. Well, we hope for some holiday cheer for the Jonas' so that they too can return home in time to ring in New Year with the extended Jonas Family!

