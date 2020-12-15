Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a cosy time in each other’s company. On Monday (Dec 14), the actress took to her Instagram and shared a romantic photo of hers along with hubby Nick and it’ll surely melt your heart. The photo shared by PeeCee looks nothing less than a scene out of a Christmas romance. The pair who’ve served major couple goals, this time, gave fans a sneak peek into their merry time amid the cold weather. In the photo, Nickyanka can be seen cuddling on the couch with pet Diandra by their side. Indeed, it’s a portrait worthy picture and how. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Bold Photos of the Power Couple That Are Too Hot to Handle!

Right from the couple’s social media PDA, the pooch’s presence to the X-mas tree all decked up in the backdrop, we are in awe of the photo. Priyanka captioned the post as, “These two...” Not to miss, the photographer who clicked the pic was none other than the actress’ mom Madhu Chopra. A moment captured right! We also loved how Diana was wrapped in a fashionable coat by Moncler in the picture. Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: The Quantico Actress' Street-Style is a Topic That all Budding Fashionistas Need to Study (View Pics).

Check Out Priyanka and Nick's Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Well, there have been times when the duo was slammed for the age gap, but the two never paid heed to this criticism and infact have turned out to be among the most influential celebrity couples in the world. Also, it was on December 1, 2020, when the couple celebrated their two years of togetherness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka’s upcoming Hollywood film We Can Be Heroes trailer was recently out which was also hit among fans. She also has The Matrix 4 and The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).