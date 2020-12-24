Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in the United Kingdom for a while now as she resumed work with her film Text For You. However, the shoot for the same has now come to a halt after the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK, has led to the whole country being put under a lockdown. And as per latest reports, this has led to Priyanka and the whole crew of Text For You to be stranded in the UK. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Latest Picture Looks Straight Out of a Christmas Romance!.

However, it is Christmas as usual for PC, given her hubby dearest Nick Jonas and dog Diana are there with her in London. Priyanka did not let COVID cripple her holiday cheer. She took to social media to pose with her family and spread some holiday cheer! The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao's Film Explores the Parasitic Class Divide (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Quite a few countries worldwide have gone into lockdown after a new and more dangerous variant of COVID-19 was discovered in UK. A report in Mid-day was quoted as saying, "The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while.”

