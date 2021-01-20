Priyanka Chopra became a global star and has achieved so much in her career till now. Not just acting, the actress tried her hands in singing, producing as well and has always managed to succeed in all these fields. She donned the hat of a writer also when she decided to pen down her experiences in her autobiography titled Unfinished. After years of hard work, PeeCee managed to finally finish the book and get it published. She has been sharing updates about her journey of writing the book with her fans as well. Priyanka Chopra Shares Update on the Release of Her Memoir Unfinished, Says 'Can't-Wait for First Copy Next Month'.

The actress recently revealed that the book will be available for her fans to read and today, she posted a video sharing how she feels seeing her book for the first time. In the video, we can see the global star sitting on a chair when someone comes and hands her the book. She opens it up and gets excited seeing how the book is looking. Sharing the video with her fans, Priyanka also revealed that she is both terrified and excited about this new venture in her life.

Earlier, the actress has shared short videos from the recording session of the audiobook of her memoir. She also revealed that she is just on the verge of wrapping the recording of the audiobook. It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that "It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list". The book 'Unfinished' traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Her Goals and Identity In The New Video.

Apart from this, Priyanka will be seen in The White Tiger next which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2021. The movie is based on the 2008 novel by Aravind Adiga which went on to win the 40th Man Booker Prize. The movie has been adapted and directed by Ramin Bahrani.

