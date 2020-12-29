Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited to turn the page on this year and is hopeful for what 2021 will bring. Priyanka posted a selfie on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white crop top paired with lavender bottoms. She sports a bob and no make-up. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christmas 2020 Wish From Their Family To Ours, Will Warm Your Hearts (View Post)

"Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" she captioned the image. Priyanka is currently shooting for the Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled "Text For You". Priyanka Chopra Rings In Christmas With Nick Jonas Amidst Reports of Being Stranded In the UK Due To COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post)

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. She co-stars with Sam Heughan in the film.

