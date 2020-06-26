Actor Rajkummar Rao recalled his "Omerta" days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media. Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie. In the picture he is seen sporting a heavy beard. He captioned the image: "#Throwback #Omerta". Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta Producers Deny Zee5 as their Online Streaming Partner; Hansal Mehta Also Waiting for an Official Confirmation

"Omerta" is a crime drama film directed by Hansal Mehta based on Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. It revolves around the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and. Hansal Mehta’s Omerta Starring Rajkummar Rao Finally Finds a Streaming Partner, Will Be Available to Watch on Zee5 in June

Check Out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram #Throwback #Omerta A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Rajukummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang". The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).