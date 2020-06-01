Hansal Mehta's Omerta Starring Rajkummar Rao Finally Finds a Streaming Partner, Will Be Available to Watch on Zee5 in June 

Omerta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hansal Mehta's Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao as Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent released in 2018. The film despite receiving positive reviews from critics wasn't picked up by any streaming platforms. It seems the film has now found a streaming partner in Zee5 and is all set to release this June. The film retold the story of Omar Saeed Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002. It has been considered to be one of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao's best films together. The duo prior to it, worked together on CityLights, Shahid and Aligarh. Did You Know State Of Siege 26/11 Baddie Mukul Dev Had Penned Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta?

Recently tweeting about the delay in a film like Omerta finding a streaming partner, director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote, "It is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone. Lekin chalo, #Omerta will find a streaming platform finally. A lot of passion, effort and heartburn has gone into this film." The film's June release on Zee5 was confirmed by CinemaRare on Twitter.

Check Out Hansal Mehta's Tweet Here:

It is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone. Lekin chalo, #Omerta will find a streaming platform finally. A lot of passion, effort and heartburn has gone into this film. https://t.co/uMTyarCMgS — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 1, 2020

The film also starred Rajesh Tailang, Satwant Kaur, Blake Allan in lead roles. The film particularly won praises for Rajkummar's stellar act as the deadly terrorist. Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's Chilling Portrayal Makes This Hansal Mehta Film a Disturbing Watch.

With the theatres remaining shut due to coronavirus outbreak, several old releases are now coming to streaming platforms as are those that did not find a theatrical release. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unreleased film, Ghoomketu recently released on Zee5.