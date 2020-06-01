Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Producers Deny Zee5 as their Online Streaming Partner; Hansal Mehta Also Waiting for an Official Confirmation

Rajkummar Rao in Omerta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier in the day, the news of Rajkummar Rao's Omerta finding its streaming partner in Zee5 made headlines and his fans had a good reason to rejoice. Apparently, the movie was awaiting an OTT releases and Zee5 came in the picture as their saviour. While director Hansal Mehta was clueless about this big development, seems like the movie's producers too were unaware about landing any such deal. They refuted the claims made by the OTT platform in question and suggested that they shouldn't fool their fans. Hansal Mehta's Omerta Starring Rajkummar Rao Finally Finds a Streaming Partner, Will Be Available to Watch on Zee5 in June.

Omerta's producers Swiss Entertainment in their reply to Zee5's tweet about streaming the movie refuted striking any deal with the platform. In fact, if the producers are to believe, they never spoke with Zee5 regarding Omerta's online streaming and further accused the platform of fooling all the movie's fans. Hansal Mehta who had earlier voiced his curiosity over this big development added to the confusion by saying that he like others is waiting for an official confirmation. Did You Know State Of Siege 26/11 Baddie Mukul Dev Had Penned Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta?

"A word of caution. This announcement of Omerta being streamed on @ZEE5Premium came as a surprise to me. Am still not sure whether it is actually going to stream on the platform. It's heartening to see how many people want to see the film but let there be an official confirmation," he tweeted while sharing the update that Omerta is yet to find an online streaming platform.

Amid such confusion, we'll wait for the makers to announce their decision. Stay tuned.