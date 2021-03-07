Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has joined horse-riding sessions and she posted a picture on Saturday to share the experience with fans. The actress recently came back to the city after wrapping up her shoot for the upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey" in Jaisalmer. She stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the action comedy. Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Begins Script Reading Session of Upcoming Film with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha (See Pic).

She started her day early for her riding sessions. Jacqueline uploaded the picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Welcome home Espuela." Ram Setu Director Abhishek Sharma Feels Big Canvas Films Will Thrive in Theatres Due to OTT Platforms.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Besides Bachchan Pandey, the actress will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2, the horror comedy Bhoot Police and Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

