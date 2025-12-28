Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to embark on their year end vacation. On Sunday, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they posed for the media before leaving for the undisclosed location. The couple, who were dressed in athleisure clothing as they waved to the media stationed at the airport. Every year, the couple jets off to vacation during this time. Christmas 2025: Alia Bhatt’s Christmas Photo Dump With Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha and Family Wins Hearts As She Celebrates Love and Career Highs (View Post)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted on Airport – Watch Video

Alia Bhatt’s Love for Masai Mara

Prior to their marriage in 2022, the couple had gone to Masai Mara during the end of 2021. Alia had taken to her Instagram back then to share pictures of herself clicked by Ranbir. Alia has often spoken about her love for Masai Mara. Her visit to the Masai Mara highlights her interest in nature-focused and low-distraction travel. The Masai Mara, located in Kenya, is one of Africa’s most important wildlife reserves, and known for its open grasslands, high density of predators, and the annual Great Migration of wildebeest and zebras. It is also a key conservation area, supporting anti-poaching efforts and community-based tourism involving the Maasai people. Meme-Rable! Alia Bhatt Eating Her Birthday Cake First As Ranbir Kapoor Looks on Reminds Internet of Funny 'Hungama' Movie Cake Cutting Scene, Watch Viral Video.

Alia Bhatt Chooses Eco-Conscious

For Alia, the trip reflects a deliberate break from film schedules and public appearances. She has spoken earlier about prioritising mental well-being, spending time away from crowds, and choosing destinations that allow disconnection from routine pressures. The Masai Mara offers exactly that, limited connectivity, structured safari routines, and a focus on observing wildlife rather than sightseeing. Her travel choice aligns with a wider trend among Indian celebrities opting for eco-conscious destinations instead of luxury-heavy holidays. Alia’s presence in the Masai Mara was not promotional in nature but personal, underscoring a preference for privacy, simplicity, and nature-driven experiences over curated social-media travel.

