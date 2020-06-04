Ranveer Singh or Kartik Aaryan - Who Should Replace Allu Arjun in Ala Vainkunthpurramuloo's Hindi Remake? Vote Now

Kartik or Ranveer in Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo's Hindi remake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun took a long break of two years before marking his solid return with Ala Vainkunthpurramuloo. The movie was a huge blockbuster in Telugu cinema and its success prompted the makers to plan its Hindi remake. Kabir Singh producer, Ashwin Varde has bought the rights of its Hindi adaptation and if trade sources are to believe, he's thinking about approaching Kartik Aaryan or Ranveer Singh for his remake. While the deal for the remake version has already been sealed, the producers are completing their final formalities and an official announcement with the lead actor will be made shortly. Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Dances on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Hit Song ‘Butta Bomma’ (Watch Video).

“Ranveer suits the role perfectly and the makers are looking at casting him. But one school of thought is to also cast the much younger Kartik Aaryan. Now Allu is 37, Ranveer is 34 and Kartik is just 29. Hence, the makers are slightly tilted towards Ranveer, more so after how he had his own interpretation of the character in Simmba. But you never know what will happen in the long run,” said a trade source in his conversation with Deccan Chronicle.

While Kartik has multiple projects like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his hand, Ranveer has already wrapped '83 with Kabir Khan and will finish Jayeshbhai Jordaar next. So, coming to their schedules, the latter should have enough dates to make way for another remake in his filmi career. Meanwhile, who do you think should replace the Telugu star in this remake? Should it be Kartik or Ranveer? Vote for your prefered name and we'll announce the results shortly.