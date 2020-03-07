83-The Film: Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev's Iconic World Cup Trophy Moment and The Pic is Filled With Pure Nostalgia!

Ranveer Singh in 83-The Film (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is one of the much-awaited films of year 2020. The flick is based on India's world cup win in 1983. Kabir Khan's directorial is all about the most celebrated cricket match where the team in blue cliched the world cup trophy led by captain, Kapil Dev. This very moment has been recreated by Ranveer in the film and the picture is out!

In the snap, we see Ranveer as Kapil, with the world cup trophy in his hand. The entire look has an uncanny resemblance, once again proving that there could not be a better choice than Ranveer for this sports drama. For those who have watched this match and this moment, this moment will be of pure nostalgia. Check out the picture below.

Ranveer Singh Recreates The Iconic Moment From 1983

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar in prime roles. The teaser is much awaited as of now for the fans are already convinced with the look posters of all these on-screen players. Deepika, who also backs the film as a producer, plays Kapil Dev's wife's role, Romi Dev. Her look was appreciated by the fans and totally are rooting for DeepVeer to share screen space for the fourth time! The flick is slated to release on 10 April 2020. How did you find the still? Tell us in the comments section below.