Actress Raveena Tandon penned a note on the occasion of her mother Veena's birthday on Thursday, and shared it with fans on social media. Raveena posted a string of throwback pictures of her mother on Instagram, besides a few where she poses alongside her mother. Supreme Court Bar Association Thanks Raveena Tandon for Sending 9 Oxygen Cylinders to Them in Delhi Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"You've given me your best, but I still will never surpass the beauty That you are (heart and love emoji), inward and out.. you made me and gave me all, I love you mom! Happy birthday! #veenatandon #13thMay2021," Raveena wrote alongside the images. Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's Wedding Day Pic Which Also Has the Actress In It.

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film KGF 2. She will be seen playing Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Raveena will also make her OTT debut soon in the series Aranyak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).