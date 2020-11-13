While the pandemic might still not be over, people are slowly getting used to the new normal. Bollywood stars too have kickstarted their work and are travelling to different cities for their shoots. Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen in Bhoot Police, too has flown to Dharamshala for the shoot of the film with the entire cast. Talking about getting back to work, Saif compared working on a film set to being in a hospital and added that the working environment is very dangerous for the crew. Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor Take Chartered Plane to First Shooting Location.

During an interview with Quint, Saif said that because actors cannot wear masks, the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. He is glad that at least most of the people he has worked with, have made really big efforts to ensure everyone's safety. "People are trying their best, but it’s still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this," added the Bhoot Police actor.

He further added, "During the lockdown, we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It’s a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.” Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Are Busy Farming In Pataudi! Pics Of The Father – Son Duo Go Viral.

Well, even though Saif is back to work after six months, he expressed that he was happy to be home and to be able to spend time with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two will also be flying to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with daddy Saif. Kareena had earlier revealed that because Saif is shooting in Dharamshala and she has never been there, she decided to visit him with Taimur. She added,"We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great."

Talking about Bhoot Police, Saif will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in this horror-comedy. Saif and Arjun will reportedly be seen as ghostbusters in the movie.

