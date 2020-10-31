The star-studded cast of the horror-comedy Bhoot Police took off from Mumbai on a private jet. They will be beginning the shoot for the film in the scenic locales of Dalhousie. Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport earlier in the day. They posed for the paparazzi. A couple of hours later, Yami and Jacqueline shared the picture, standing opposite to their place, on social media. Everyone seems pretty excited to be starting this film. Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter Assures Fans That His Horror-Comedy With Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi Is Going to Be a Laugh Riot.

For Saif Ali Khan, this will be the second horror-comedy after Go Goa Gone. He has also appeared in a segment of the horror film, Darna Mana Hai. Jacqueline Fernandez has starred in the British horror film, Definition of Fear, which got a limited release. For Arjun and Yami, Bhoot Police will be the first brush with the genre.

Bhoot Police was announced during the lockdown. Earlier, the cast included Saif with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, after a change in the production company, the cast revamped to its current status now.

Check Out The Post Here:

Here's Yami Gautam's Tweet:

The plot details for Bhoot Police are almost zero. But the title suggests that the movie will be about ghost hunting. Phobia director Pavan Kripalani is at the helm of the film.

Bhoot Police is one of the many upcoming horror comedies in Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. Sunny Leone is headlining Koka Kola. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi will begin shooting for Phone Bhoot soon. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, now renamed to Laxmii, is all set for a streamer release on Diwali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).