Mumbai, July 17: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media to express his happiness over the warm support newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are receiving from the film industry. The actor shared his joy and wished the debutantes all the best for their journey ahead. Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a poster of “Saiyaara” featuring lead actors Ahaan and Aneet. Alongside it, Khan wrote, “It is so nice to see the love two debutants are getting from the industry and the country. So happy for them and thr parents who I have known since we were kids. @ahaanpanday @aneetpadda @mohitsuri.”

For the unversed, Aneet is known for her performance in the much-acclaimed series “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” Ahaan is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Chikki Panday is the brother of veteran actor Chunky Panday. Ahaan and Aneet are all set to make their acting debut with the romantic musical drama “Saiyaara.” This romantic drama also marks the debut collaboration between Yash Raj Films and director Mohit Suri. The upcoming film is set to release on July 18. ‘He Sees Love the Way Few Do’: Aneet Padda Pens Emotional Tribute to Director Mohit Suri Ahead of ‘Saiyaara’ Release (View Post).

Mohit Suri had earlier talked about how thrilled he was to find Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He mentioned that if he hadn’t discovered such promising talent, he wouldn’t have moved forward with his film “Saiyaara.” “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film.” ‘He Sees Love the Way Few Do’: Aneet Padda Pens Emotional Tribute to Director Mohit Suri Ahead of ‘Saiyaara’ Release (View Post).

Mohit added, “No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants.”

