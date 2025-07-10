Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out on Wednesday evening to attend the birthday bash of his ex-girlfriend and fellow actor Sangeeta Bijlani, held at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Salman arrived at the venue dressed casually in a black t-shirt and denim jeans, showcasing his fit physique and new hair colour. The Sikandar actor was surrounded by heavy security as he entered and exited the restaurant. Salman Khan Pens Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Wish for Brother-in-Law Atul Agnihotri, Fans React to ‘Drunk Post’ (View Post)
Videos from the event have gone viral on social media. One clip shows Salman sporting a serious expression while posing for the paparazzi. However, his demeanour quickly changed when he spotted a young fan waiting outside the venue. The videos showed his face lit up as he warmly interacted with the child, even posing for a photo. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who also attended the party, shared several pictures from the evening. One of the photos shows him posing with his wife, Sangeeta, and Salman. Along with the pictures, Bijlani posted a caption that read, "Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9.. Such a sweet soul. I think Bijlanis are special... The day just got better with @beingsalmankhan.. Lots of love, bhai!!! Wifey, you look stunning as always." Salman Khan, a True ‘Sikandar’! Actor Reveals Major Health Issues of Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Trigeminal Neuralgia on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’, Says He Continues To Work (Watch Video)
Arjun Bijlani Shares Post on Instagram – See Post
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani Once Planned To Marry
During their early years in Bollywood, Salman and Sangeeta met on the set of a TV commercial. They fell in love and dated for several years, making it one of his longest relationships. The couple was even set to marry in the 90s but eventually called off the wedding. ‘Sikandar’: Warda Nadiadwala Takes Stand on Cyberbullying As Salman Khan’s Movie Sparks Heated Fan Reactions.
Salman Khan To Play Army Officer
On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to portray an Indian Army officer in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. He was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In Sikandar, Salman played Sanjay Sikandar Rajkot, a man trying to move on from a tragic past. Despite featuring big names, the film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, underperformed at the box office.