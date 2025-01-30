Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s bond on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 quickly captured the attention of viewers. Fans of the duo believed they shared a romantic connection, though neither has officially confirmed it. However, their latest cosy pictures have fuelled speculation, with ChumVeer fans now believing they are dating. The post, shared by Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan on X (formerly Twitter), led one user to comment, ‘It seems official’, while others congratulated the pair, calling them ‘adorable together’. Karanveer Mehra Holds Chum Darang’s Waist, Tries To Kiss Her in Viral Video From ‘Bigg Boss 18’ – WATCH.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang

Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jauga Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur meh kissi din tumhe pe k maar jauga For the #chumveer fans #bb18 #biggboss @chumdarang #ChumVeer #karanveermehra pic.twitter.com/TXF1Or7J19 — Karan Veer Mehra (@KaranVeerMehra) January 29, 2025

Excited ChumVeer Fans

It seems official now... congratulations both of you😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Preeti B (@pretty816741446) January 29, 2025

ChumVeer Winning Hearts

i am screaming 🙀❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you guys look so beautiful together ❤️ — Isha (@isha7940) January 29, 2025

Sheer Happiness To See ChumVeer Together

They look so happy together! 🥹🧿 Also, like such simple selfies. Loveeeeee ❤️ — Rajshree (@Shine_Back98) January 29, 2025

Fans Are Eagerly Waiting

Can we truly say it's official now? So happy for them ❤️ — whatamidoinghere (@kakasense) January 29, 2025

Tons of Love From Fans

Congratulations. Hope your love slowly blooms each day 🥰🌻 — Nadine (@stanzin_rangdol) January 29, 2025

Will KVM and Chum Darang Confirm Their Relationship Status?

Is it official....pls confirm — divya krishnan (@divyabalaS) January 29, 2025

