Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans to a sexy shirtless picture from the pool, which has now gone viral. Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a picture of himself in which he posed in a swimming pool. Salman Khan Flaunts His Toned Physique Yet Again; Check Out Tiger 3 Star’s Latest Shirtless Picture!.

In the image, Salman's back is towards the camera as he flaunted his perfect muscled physique. He wrote in his caption: "Back to life, back to reality." Salman keeps sharing pictures from his workout routine on social media.Recently, he had shared a picture from his leg day at the gym and captioned it "haalat kharaab." Salman Khan Gets Angry After a Fan Tries to Reach Him, Bodyguard Shera Comes in Action (Watch Video).

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Salman's latest release is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawala and Venkatesh among many others. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

