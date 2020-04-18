Salman Khan Video-Bombs Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur’s Live Chat Session and Her Expression Is Helluva Cute (Watch Video)

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought India to a standstill. Even Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been stuck with his closed ones at his Panvel farmhouse due to the lockdown. Not just fam, even the superstar's rumoured GF Iulia Vantur too is said to be with the Khan's. The babe has been sharing videos and pictures from the farm which is loved by fans all over. Now, we have come across a clip of Salman and Iulia which has gone viral on the web and its really cute. Salman Khan Spreads COVID-19 Awareness The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Way! (Watch Video).

As seen in the clip, Salman Khan protectively bombs in Iulia's live chat and it's the best thing you will see on the internet today. But well, the highlight of the video is when Iulia gets shocked to see Salman appearing between her talk and later through her gestures tells the superstar to move away from the screen. Must admit, we have never seen such adorable video of the two and this one is indeed a treat. Mumbai Police Uses Main Hoon Na's Scene To Advocate Wearing Masks And Twitterati Proves Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Always Believed In Social Distancing (Tweets).

Check Out Iulia and Salman's Video Below:

The above clip is pure gold! From the time lockdown was announced, Salman, along with his nephew, sister Arpita and more have been at their Panvel farmhouse. The Khan's had gone for a family trip, but due to the lockdown could not make it back to their Mumbai home. However, Salman has been using this free and spreading awareness via videos amid the crisis. Stay tuned!