'Sardar Udham' released a few days back and the appreciation for the film seems to be pouring in from all directions. Vicky Kaushal who plays the titular role is at the receiving end of the audience's attention. The actor has thanked the audience for showing a positive response to his film. Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Helmed by Shoojit Sircar To Release on Amazon Prime Video in October – Reports.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him posing with a 'laddoo'. He wrote, "It's been 10 days and the way you have accepted the film and continue to carry it forward has been heartwarming for the Team!!! Cherishing all the love pouring in, Udham Singh style. I guess we both share the same love for laddoos. Thank You so much for not just watching the film but experiencing it. Thank You for befriending #SardarUdham ??????" Sardar Udham: Here’s Why Vicky Kaushal’s Film Was Rejected As India's Official Entry for Oscars 2022.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

'Sardar Udham' is an epic biographical historical drama that documents the life of freedom revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu. It premiered on Prime Video on October 16 and has been at the centre of both critical and commercial acclaim since then.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).