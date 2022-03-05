There is so need to elaborate on how incredible Saurabh Shukla is as an actor. But we will still do. The man can light up any scene even when he is playing a negative role. Remember Raid? Would Ajay Devgn's performance exceed expectation if hadn't had a formidable opponent like Shukla? We don't think so. But that's not his only talent. He wanted to be a director but theatre turned him to that and more. According to a Rediff story, even when his first film Bandit Queen happened, he told Shekhar Kapur he would like to be a director instead. Kapur suggested he remained an actor and we are glad he didn't give up on it. Saurabh Shukla Birthday Special: 5 Dialogues Of The Actor That Are Just Incredible.

One other fabulous aspect of Saurabh Shukla's acting craft is he can easily make the lead of a film feel a bit dwarfed by his presence. Shukla has played several sidekick roles and at times they weren't even hero's friends. Yet all of them today are famous. On his birthday we talk about all those character roles of Shukla which he turned into a cult.

Kallu mama - Satya

Yes, the song is iconic and Shukla is one of the writers in the movie, but what we remember is how he was a team player. While he looked after everyone, he was still not the lead. Just imagine Satya without Kallu mama! We can't. Today, the first thought that comes to head the moment you hear Satya is 'Bheje ki sunega to marega kallu...Mama!'

Gopi - Tehkikaat

This is our favourite! Saurabh Shukla as Gopi is something we will never forget. Tehkikat is our entire childhood when TV was gold! He was Vijay Anand's trusted aid much like Dr Watson was to Sherlock Holmes but the difference is Gopi was funnier and cute. Saurabh Shukla Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Roles Of The Actor That Made Indian Cinema A Better Place.

Pandurang - Nayak

The equally corrupt sidekick of the highly corrupt minister, Shukla as Pandurang was both loathsome and hilarious. Remember that bomb sequence? We doubt anybody else could put up with that. He used to gaslight Amrish Puri so smoothly you won't even realise it.

Johnny - Arjun Pandit

Johnny and his accomplice are the incorrigible henchmen of Arjun Pandit played by Sunny Deol. Unabashed and unapologetic, Johnny is not just cruel but also funny.

Bannerjee - Taal

Saurabh Shukla played Anil Kapoor's associate in Taal. His scenes were limited but everytime he emerged or everytime Kapoor would call Bannerjee, you get eager to see what Shukla will do now. That's the anticipation everybody has from a great actor and so, Bannerjee became as famous as the rest of the actors in the film.

Saurabh Shukla received his first National Film Award for Jolly LLB despite doing incredible piece of work earlier. Although a genius like Shukla is not at the mercy of any awards, it sure feels great as a fan to see him getting appreciated for his craft. We wish him many more accolades!

