Saurabh Shukla Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Roles Of The Actor That Made Indian Cinema A Better Place

In a hero obsessed Bollywood, it's often difficult to spot the right act in a movie. But Saurabh Shukla never had to bother about that. He has always shined, be it as Kallu Mama or Judge Tripathi or Gopi, the humourous side-kick of director Vijay Anand in the TV sow Tehkikat. His podgy, chubby cute self never hindered his ability to blend into any character. In fact, in a world so into looks, Shukla didn't have to change a thing to be accepted in the industry. That's because he wasn't just a talented actor but a writer and director as well.

There are many roles that set him apart from a lot of supporting actors that you see today. He can be a wily gangster, a poker-faced astrologer, an eccentric cop or a corrupt man...and you won't be able to find any common thread between all these characters except for the man playing it.

Let us tell you 5 such amazing characters played by Shukla.

Gopi - Tehkikat (1994)

Tehkikat was an investigative TV show which had Vijay Anand and Saurabh Shukla finding out the culprit of a crime. Shukla became very famous with his role as Gopi till Satya happened.

Kallu Mama -Satya (1998)

Everyone remembers 'Goli maar bheje mei' from Satya and the man in the centre of it all. Shukla collected a lot of rewards for that role. He was even the co-writer of the film.

Batuk Maharaj - Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006)

The calm yet stoic demeanour of Batuk Maharaj could make anyone believe apka rahu dosh hai. Till the last scene, Shukla manages to keep his character unapologetic.

Justice Sunderlal Tripathi - Jolly LLB (2013)

Shukla has this amazing ability to deliver a funny dialogue with minimal exaggeration. While he has an impassive face, you are rolling on the floor laughing. For us, his role as Tripathi is perhaps the best one.

Rameshwar Singh - Raid (2018)

Shukla played a corrupt politician harbouring Rs 420 crore black money in his home. There are many shades of this man in the movie. From being indifferent, to slyly threatening to be bemused to be conniving, Shukla gets enough room to flaunt his acting prowess and we are glad.