Shabana Azmi Health Update: Actress Posts A Picture After Being Discharged From The Hospital, Thanks Doctors and Well-Wishers

Shabana Azmi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One day after celebrating her husband Javed Akhtar's birthday, Shabana Azmi got into a road accident with him. While Javed escaped unscathed, the actress suffered some injuries. The actress was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on January 18. After being hospitalised for two weeks, she was finally discharged on January 31. Today, Shabana took to her Twitter handle to post a picture of herself along with a thankful note for her well-wishers. She wrote, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery,"

"I'm back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors' team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful," she added. Shabana Azmi Car Accident: FIR Lodged Against the Actress' Driver for 'Rash Driving'.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

Shabana has been advised bed rest for a few days more. We wish her a full recovery.

Shabana Azmi will soon be seen in the romantic drama, Sheer Qorma. The movie stars Divya Dutt and Swara Bhasker playing a lesbian couple. Shabana will be seen playing a character that has been described as 'Mother India of the 21st Century' by director Faraz Arif Ansari.

"I was moved by the script which was recommended to me by Divya. After that, I met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story," Shabana said in an interview about the film. In the past, Shabana has featured in the film, Fire, where she was romantically linked to a woman.