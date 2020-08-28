Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were last seen together in the film Dear Zindagi, written and directed by Gauri Shinde, released in 2016. SRK played the character Dr. Jehangir ‘Jug’ Khan, a psychologist, whereas Alia played the character Kaira, a promising cinematographer. It was a wonderful coming-of-age drama and movie buffs had loved to watch SRK and Alia together on the big screens. It is now heard that the duo is set to team up once again, but this time in a slightly different manner. According to a report in a leading tabloid, Alia and SRK would not be seen in a film together, but the latter would be producing the actress’ next project. Class of 83: Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Excitement To See Bobby Deol As Dean Vijay Singh In This BTS Video!

As per a report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, would be producing a film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead and it is a ‘woman-led comic-drama’. About this upcoming project, a source revealed to the tabloid, “Among the many projects on Red Chillies Entertainment’s roster is a woman-led comic-drama. The first round of narration has happened with Alia, who has expressed her interest in the subject. She will hear the final script in the coming months, post which she will sign on the dotted line. The makers have a few directors in mind and will zero in on one soon. The film is likely to go on floors by early next year.” Sadak 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Music, and How to Watch Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Alia Bhatt have said anything about such a collaboration. We’ll have to wait until the official announcement is made. Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any films after Zero. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has a few intriguing projects in her kitty and that includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. Today, Alia’s film Sadak 2, that also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, will be premiering today on Disney+ Hotstar.

