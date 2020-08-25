Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death had sparked a debate on Nepotism which is the major reason why the official trailer of Sadak 2, became one of the most disliked videos on YouTube globally. The trailer of the film, as of now, has garnered over 67 million views and received 12 million dislikes on YouTube making it the second-most disliked video in the world. Mahesh Bhatt returns to the director's seat after helming his 1999 film Kartoos. Sadak 2 is the sequel to 1991 classic that featured Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt in the lead. Late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar had bagged the Filmfare award for the best actor in a negative role for his stellar performance. Sadak 2 Song Dil Ki Purani Sadak: On KK’s Birthday, Here’s His Latest Song Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Pooja Bhatt’s Sombre Romance

In this sequel, Dutt reprises his role as taxi driver Ravi - it is revealed that his love interest Pooja, played by Pooja Bhatt in the original, has died. Hence his question on who to live for; this is answered by the introduction of Aryaa, played by Pooja Bhatt's sister and Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia. Aryaa and her boyfriend Vishal (Aditya Roy Kapur) as the duo gets accompanied by Ravi to drive them on a road trip to their destination. Ahead Of Sadak 2 Release, Alia Bhatt Enables Comments Section On Instagram After Keeping It Restricted For Almost Two Months

With so much backlash the film has gained in recent times, it will be interesting to see whether the audience thrash its IMDB rating as well. However, the trailer of Sadak 2 has just received negative comments, to say the least. Titled as Sadak 2 The Road To Love, Mahesh Bhatt directorial is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Before you plan to watch Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer, Here is everything you need to know about Sadak 2.

Cast

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt reprising the role of a cab driver Ravi from the first instalment. The film features the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur as Aryaa and Vishal. It also stars Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta and Priyanka Bose.

Plot

The official IMDB Sadak 2 Synopsis reads as follows "The film picks up where Sadak left off, revolving around the journey with a young girl who becomes an important character in the life of the protagonist, and the reason for him to stay alive."

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Sadak 2

Music

The music of Sadak 2 is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi and Suniljeet while the lyrics written by Jeet Gannguli, Rashmi Virag, Vijay Vijawatt, Shabbir Ahmed, Suniljeet and Shalu Vaish.

Here are the Two Sadak 2 Songs

Ishq Kamaal

Tum Se Hi

When and Where to Watch

Sadak 2 is available for Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Movie Review

Sadak 2 movie review is not out yet. LatestLY will let you know about our thoughts on Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer. Till then, stay tuned to know further updates about the Disney+ Hotstar film.

