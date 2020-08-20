Class of 83 is the upcoming Netflix film that is inspired by true events. Starring Bobby Deol in the lead in this Shah Rukh Khan produced crime drama, this story is said to be based on the book The Class Of 83 by Hussain Zaidi. The makers have shared a behind the scenes (BTS) video in which the cast and the makers of the show come together and share various intriguing details about Class of 83. Shah Rukh Khan not only talks about how the team has researched a lot and picked up numerous instances that would be highlighted through this film, but SRK also shares how excited he is to see Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh. Class Of 83: Bobby Deol Starrer Netflix Film to Premiere On August 21, 2020!

This BTS video will show Bobby Deol’s transformation from Vijay Singh to Dean Vijay Singh. It is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Shah Rukh Khan says it is exciting for him to see Bobby playing a role like this in this cop drama. On the other hand, Bobby shares, “Finally I was getting a chance to do something totally different from what I have done in all my movies.” This BTS video also shows how the intense action scenes were shot and what all went behind to make this amazing film. Class Of 83 On Netflix: Meet Bobby Deol's Cop Dean Vijay Singh in Shah Rukh Khan's Production.

Watch The BTS Video Of Class Of 83:

Class of 83, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. This is the third time that Netflix is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan’s home banner after Bard of Blood and Betaal. Class of 83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21, 2020!

