Shah Rukh Khan To Work With Rajkumar Hirani? When The Director Thanked the Superstar in Munnabhai MBBS for This Reason!

Shah Rukh Khan, Munnabhai MBBS (Photo Credit: Twitter)

There are rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will be working with Rajkumar Hirani next. In fact, in his AMA recently, he did say that 'Raju Apna sa lagta hai' when someone asked him to pick between Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorcese. Many took that as a confirmation that these two are working together on something. Well, that's what you do when SRK is not announcing anything. But before we talk more about his probable next film with Hirani, here is something we thought we should share. Did you know Shah Rukh received special thanks in Hirani's debut directorial Munnabhai MBBS? Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm His Movie with Rajkumar Hirani During His #AskSRK Session? View Tweet

We all are aware that SRK was the first choice for the role of Munna which was later played by Sanjay Dutt. The superstar later revealed that he feels every character has a destiny and he couldn't have played Munna better than Dutt did. But he did something for the film. His inputs were ingested in the film and that's why he was credited.

Makers of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S acknowledged @iamsrk for his inputs to the film. And from what we know, he was Hirani's 1st choice in both Munna Bhai series and 3 Idiots. Lucky Hirani.. he has finally got the opportunity to work with the actor he always dreamed to work with pic.twitter.com/Iplu8gjxBx — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) April 21, 2020

As per reports, Hirani's film with SRK will mark his departure from his association with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is a movie on immigration but will be a light-hearted take, something that Hirani excels in. It was supposed to go on the floors by April this year and then COVID-19 happened. Well, as long as it is getting made we are fine!