Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Distribute Essential Food Items To More Than 500 Families During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics)

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday (April 2, 2020) via his social media accounts declared a number of initiatives to combat the COVID-19 situation in India. With an aim to help the ones in need during the pandemic, King Khan had announced that Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX will be donating to a number of relief funds. Well, just a few days after the actor's generous tweet, a fan page of the star namely, SRK Universe Fan Club also followed their idol's footsteps and donated a lakh to PM-CARES. Now, the same fan page has shared a few photos of SRK fans from India who are doing their bit by distributing food items to the needy. Following SRK’s Footsteps! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Page Pledge to Contribute Rs 1 Lakh to COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In the tweets shared by the fan page, we can first see fans of SRK from Burdwan who have distributed packed grains and biscuits to over 500 families. Later, in another tweet, we see fans of Khan from Purna preparing a rice meal and giving it to the ones who need the most. As they say, stars are influential and here the example of the same. That's the power of Shah Rukh Khan!! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

SRK FANs from Burdwan distributed food items to over 500 families 🙏❤️#SRKPrideOfIndia pic.twitter.com/udG312ALnG — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 5, 2020

SRK FANs from Purna distributing food to the needy ones ❤️#SRKPrideOfIndia pic.twitter.com/zZM2XONTXX — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 5, 2020

'United we stand, divided we fall', should be our mantra right now. As not just the elites, as it's each and every individual's duty to donate amid the crisis. Also, it really feels good to see Bollywood as a whole coming forward and doing their bit during the outbreak. Meanwhile, not just financially SRK and Gauri have also offered their 4-storey personal office to increase the quarantine capacity in the city. Stay tuned!