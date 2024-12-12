Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly planning to add two new floors to his Mumbai mansion, Mannat. The landmark residence currently has two basements, a ground floor and six additional floors. According to a HT report, the actor’s wife, Gauri Khan, has filed an application with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), seeking to add two additional floors to the residence, adding another 616.02 square metres of area. According to the report, the estimated cost of the project is INR 25 crore. The said project is currently under review by a committee headed by the principal secretary (environment), Pravin Darade. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Celebrate 33 Years of Marital Bliss: 11 Unseen Photos of the Bollywood Power Couple You Can’t Afford To Miss!.

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Plan to Add Two More Floors to Their Mumbai Abode, Mannat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)